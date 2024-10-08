Pakistan: Ban on visits to Imran Khan in prison until October 18

08 October 2024_ All visits to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan have been banned at Adiala Jail till October 18. This restriction has been imposed for security reasons, ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Islamabad from October 15 to 16. Prison sources confirmed that Khan will not be able to meet party leaders or his family members during this period. In addition, the provincial government has sent a letter to the prison authorities requesting additional security measures. This was reported by Pakistan Today. Imran Khan, a prominent political leader in Pakistan, is currently in prison and his party, PTI, is one of the largest political parties in the country.