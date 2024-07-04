Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Bilateral ties with Italy strengthened

3 July 2024_ The President of the Pakistani Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, declared that Pakistan considers Italy a friend and a reliable partner....

Pakistan: Bilateral ties with Italy strengthened
04 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

3 July 2024_ The President of the Pakistani Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, declared that Pakistan considers Italy a friend and a reliable partner. During a meeting with Italian Ambassador Marilena Armellin at the Parliament, Gilani underlined the importance of bilateral cooperation in various sectors. He highlighted that both countries share a common vision on global and regional issues, promoting trust and mutual respect. Gilani also expressed his desire to explore new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Urdupoint.com reports it. Ambassador Armellin reiterated Italy's commitment to further strengthen relations with Pakistan, recognizing the positive contribution of the Pakistani community in Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
considers Italy reports it community in Italy Italia
Vedi anche
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza