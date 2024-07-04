Pakistan: Bilateral ties with Italy strengthened

3 July 2024_ The President of the Pakistani Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, declared that Pakistan considers Italy a friend and a reliable partner. During a meeting with Italian Ambassador Marilena Armellin at the Parliament, Gilani underlined the importance of bilateral cooperation in various sectors. He highlighted that both countries share a common vision on global and regional issues, promoting trust and mutual respect. Gilani also expressed his desire to explore new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Urdupoint.com reports it. Ambassador Armellin reiterated Italy's commitment to further strengthen relations with Pakistan, recognizing the positive contribution of the Pakistani community in Italy.