Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Bilateral ties with UK strengthened

September 27, 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his British counterpart Sir Keir Starmer have agreed to strengthen bilateral ties in...

Pakistan: Bilateral ties with UK strengthened
27 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 27, 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his British counterpart Sir Keir Starmer have agreed to strengthen bilateral ties in various sectors, with a special focus on trade and investment. During a meeting held on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations. This meeting marks a significant step in cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, two nations with historic diplomatic relations. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. The two countries continue to collaborate on global and regional issues, seeking to promote economic and development opportunities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This meeting marks istidina his meeting held
Vedi anche
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza