Pakistan: Bilateral ties with UK strengthened

September 27, 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his British counterpart Sir Keir Starmer have agreed to strengthen bilateral ties in various sectors, with a special focus on trade and investment. During a meeting held on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations. This meeting marks a significant step in cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, two nations with historic diplomatic relations. This news was reported by Pakistan Today. The two countries continue to collaborate on global and regional issues, seeking to promote economic and development opportunities.