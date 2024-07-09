Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calls for positive policies and national unity

July 9, 2024_ Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said at a press conference in Peshawar that the party will continue to engage in positive, problem-based politics. He underlined the need to combat anti-democratic and divisive tendencies in the country. Bilawal also expressed concern over rising inflation, poverty and unemployment, saying politicians must sincerely address these issues. He also announced that the government has decided to convene an All-Party Conference (APC) to discuss counter-terrorism strategies. According to brecorder.com, the PPP will participate in the APC to help form a national consensus. Bilawal reiterated the importance of a diplomatic and collaborative approach to resolve Pakistan's internal and external issues.