Pakistan: British journalist Charles Glass expelled after visiting Imran Khan

01 August 2024_ British journalist Charles Glass was expelled from Pakistan after attempting to interview former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently detained. Glass, who was in Islamabad, was notified that his visa had been canceled by the police, who ordered him to leave the country by 5 p.m. Despite his protests and request for time to retrieve his luggage, he was accompanied to his accommodation and then deported to the Middle East. The news was also confirmed by Shahzad Akbar, Khan's former collaborator, on social media. The episode raises questions about press freedom in Pakistan, where the human rights record is often criticized. Imran Khan is the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), an opposition political party.