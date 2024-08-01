Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: British journalist Charles Glass expelled after visiting Imran Khan

01 August 2024_ British journalist Charles Glass was expelled from Pakistan after attempting to interview former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is...

Pakistan: British journalist Charles Glass expelled after visiting Imran Khan
01 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ British journalist Charles Glass was expelled from Pakistan after attempting to interview former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently detained. Glass, who was in Islamabad, was notified that his visa had been canceled by the police, who ordered him to leave the country by 5 p.m. Despite his protests and request for time to retrieve his luggage, he was accompanied to his accommodation and then deported to the Middle East. The news was also confirmed by Shahzad Akbar, Khan's former collaborator, on social media. The episode raises questions about press freedom in Pakistan, where the human rights record is often criticized. Imran Khan is the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), an opposition political party.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
expelled after visiting after dark after an opposition political party
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza