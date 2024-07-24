Pakistan: British MPs call for Imran Khan's release

July 23, 2024_ A group of nearly two dozen members of the United Kingdom Parliament have called for the immediate release of Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, currently detained in Adiala Prison together with his wife Bushra Begum. The request was made during a hearing in the House of Lords, which focused on the erosion of democratic norms in Pakistan and his 'unlawful detention'. MPs urged the British government to take into account a recent United Nations report regarding Khan's imprisonment and to call for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan. The news is reported by geo.tv. The hearing saw the participation of important political figures and highlighted concerns about the situation of human rights and democracy in the Asian country.