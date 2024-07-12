Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: Call for action against terrorist groups in Afghanistan

July 12, 2024_ Pakistan has urged Afghan authorities to take concrete measures against terrorist groups using Afghan territory to attack Pakistan....

Pakistan: Call for action against terrorist groups in Afghanistan
12 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
July 12, 2024_ Pakistan has urged Afghan authorities to take concrete measures against terrorist groups using Afghan territory to attack Pakistan. The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman reiterated that Pakistan respects the sovereignty of Afghanistan, but expects the latter to act against terrorists. He also clarified that Pakistan does not intend to enter into negotiations with the terrorist group TTP, which is responsible for numerous attacks. The spokeswoman also discussed the repatriation plan for Afghans present in Pakistan, specifying the different categories of Afghan citizens involved. Thenews.com.pk reports it. Pakistan also urged Western countries to fulfill their commitments to resettle Afghans awaiting relocation.

