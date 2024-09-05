Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
13:28
Pakistan: Call for Commission of Inquiry into Balochistan Situation

05 September 2024_ The opposition leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, has called for the formation of a commission of inquiry to assess the...

05 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 September 2024_ The opposition leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, has called for the formation of a commission of inquiry to assess the situation in Balochistan, following the terrorist attacks of August 26 and the resignation of Sardar Akhtar Mengal. Ayub stressed the importance of addressing the grievances of the citizens of Balochistan, saying that the federal government is not engaging with the people. He also stressed that the resources of the province rightfully belong to its people and that it is essential to listen to them. This news is reported by brecorder.com. The situation in Balochistan is complex, with political and social tensions that require urgent attention from the authorities.

