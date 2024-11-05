Pakistan: Central Bank cuts interest rate to 15% to stimulate economy

November 4, 2024_ The State Bank of Pakistan has lowered its benchmark interest rate by 250 basis points to 15%, marking its fourth consecutive cut. Analysts had expected further cuts to support a fragile economy as inflation eased to single-digit levels. Since last summer, economic activity has shown signs of stabilizing after a $7 billion IMF bailout. Despite the progress, experts such as Mustafa Pasha warn that further cuts are needed to foster sustainable growth. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The IMF has forecast Pakistan's GDP growth of 3.2% for the fiscal year ending June 2025.