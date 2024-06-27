Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Pakistan: Central Bank Forces Adoption of Digital Supply Chain
27 giugno 2024 | 13.08
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ The Central Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed banks to adopt digital supply chain (DSC) within six months to improve efficiency and transparency in financial transactions. The SBP has issued guidelines for the implementation of SDC and has required banks to submit their compliance plans. The central bank believes that adopting DSC will increase operational efficiency, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction. The SBP will monitor the progress of banks in implementing the SDC and take necessary steps to ensure compliance. The Daily The Pak Banker reports it. The SDC is seen as a strategic move to modernize Pakistan's banking system.

in Evidenza