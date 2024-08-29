Pakistan: Central Bank Governor Announces Progress in External Financing

August 28, 2024_ Jameel Ahmad, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, said the country is in the advanced stages of securing $2 billion in external financing needed to pass the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $7 billion bailout program. Ahmad also noted that recent interest rate cuts have helped reduce inflation, which fell to 11.1 percent in July from its 2023 peak. The central bank has cut interest rates to 19.5 percent from 22 percent and will meet again on September 12 to review monetary policy. The source of this information is dailytimes.com.pk. Pakistan is seeking to secure about $20 billion in external loans for the current fiscal year, aiming to stabilize its foreign exchange reserves.