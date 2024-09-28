Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Central Bank receives $1.03 billion from IMF

September 28, 2024_ The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that it has received $1.03 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the...

28 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 28, 2024_ The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that it has received $1.03 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the first tranche of the extended financing facility. This influx of capital is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and support the country’s financial position in the coming months. The measure is part of a broader agreement with the IMF, aimed at stabilizing Pakistan’s economy in a difficult period. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The IMF is an international organization that provides financial assistance and advice to countries in economic distress.

