Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: Ceremony to honor Arshad Nadeem after Olympic success
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
August 17, 2024_ The Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir hosted a ceremony to celebrate Arshad Nadeem, who was recognized for his outstanding performances at the Olympics. At the event, which was attended by senior military officials and Nadeem's family, the COAS praised the athlete's dedication and hard work. Nadeem expressed gratitude for the recognition and promised to continue his efforts to bring more success to Pakistan. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. Arshad Nadeem is a Pakistani javelin thrower, known for representing Pakistan in international competitions, including the Olympic Games.

