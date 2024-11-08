Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Chairman of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission attends meeting in Rome on fusion energy

November 07, 2024_ Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar, Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, led a Pakistani delegation to the inaugural...

Pakistan: Chairman of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission attends meeting in Rome on fusion energy
08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 07, 2024_ Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar, Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, led a Pakistani delegation to the inaugural ministerial meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) World Fusion Energy Group in Rome, Italy. During the meeting, he presented Pakistan’s national position, highlighting the importance of global cooperation in fusion technologies to address the challenges of global warming. Anwar praised the role of the IAEA in promoting international collaboration in this crucial field. This news was reported by dunya.com.pk. This meeting is a significant step for Pakistan in contributing to global efforts for energy sustainability and the fight against climate change.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This meeting attends meeting AIEA led a Pakistani delegation
Vedi anche
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza