Pakistan: Chairman of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission attends meeting in Rome on fusion energy

November 07, 2024_ Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar, Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, led a Pakistani delegation to the inaugural ministerial meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) World Fusion Energy Group in Rome, Italy. During the meeting, he presented Pakistan’s national position, highlighting the importance of global cooperation in fusion technologies to address the challenges of global warming. Anwar praised the role of the IAEA in promoting international collaboration in this crucial field. This news was reported by dunya.com.pk. This meeting is a significant step for Pakistan in contributing to global efforts for energy sustainability and the fight against climate change.