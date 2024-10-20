Pakistan: Chief Justice seeks clarification on Supreme Court note

October 19, 2024_ Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has sought an explanation from the Supreme Court staff regarding the issuance of a second clarification by eight judges in the reserved seats case without submitting the original file. Isa addressed a letter to Deputy Registrar Mujahid Mahmood, Assistant Registrar Shahid Habib and Webmaster Asim Javed, asking how the clarification was issued without following standard procedures. According to sources within the Court, the officials involved have been formally notified and are required to provide details of the alleged procedural error. The Court had already ruled in July that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was entitled to reserved seats for women and minorities, a decision that was challenged after amendments to the election law. This was reported by Pakistan Today. The Court reiterated that legislative amendments cannot overturn the original ruling.