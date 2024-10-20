Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:25
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Chief Justice seeks clarification on Supreme Court note

October 19, 2024_ Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has sought an explanation from the Supreme Court staff regarding the issuance of a second clarification...

Pakistan: Chief Justice seeks clarification on Supreme Court note
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 19, 2024_ Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has sought an explanation from the Supreme Court staff regarding the issuance of a second clarification by eight judges in the reserved seats case without submitting the original file. Isa addressed a letter to Deputy Registrar Mujahid Mahmood, Assistant Registrar Shahid Habib and Webmaster Asim Javed, asking how the clarification was issued without following standard procedures. According to sources within the Court, the officials involved have been formally notified and are required to provide details of the alleged procedural error. The Court had already ruled in July that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was entitled to reserved seats for women and minorities, a decision that was challenged after amendments to the election law. This was reported by Pakistan Today. The Court reiterated that legislative amendments cannot overturn the original ruling.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Court Court reiterated that addressed a letter amendments cannot
Vedi anche
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza