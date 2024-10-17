Pakistan: China, Pakistan strengthen economic and security ties

October 16, 2024_ China and Pakistan have agreed to further enhance economic and security ties, expressing their willingness to work with the international community to strengthen multilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism. The commitment was made clear in a joint statement at the end of the visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other civil and military leaders. The two nations discussed various areas of cooperation and underscored the importance of their strategic partnership, which has stood the test of time. China reiterated that the relationship with Pakistan is a priority in its foreign policy. The news was reported by pakistantoday.com.pk. Pakistan and China will continue to work together for a future of peace and prosperity, including addressing regional security issues.