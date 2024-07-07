Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Pakistan: Chinese lunar mission with Italian and Pakistani scientific contributions

July 7, 2024_ On May 3, 2024, China successfully launched the 'Chang'e-6' space rocket from Hainan city, equipped with scientific instruments from...

Pakistan: Chinese lunar mission with Italian and Pakistani scientific contributions
07 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 7, 2024_ On May 3, 2024, China successfully launched the 'Chang'e-6' space rocket from Hainan city, equipped with scientific instruments from France, Sweden, Italy and Pakistan. The rocket reached the dark side of the Moon on May 8, 2024, where it installed various scientific instruments, including the Italian Passive Laser Retro Reflector. Pakistan contributed a cubic satellite, two optical cameras, two solar panels and a 12-volt battery, designed in collaboration with the Institute of Space Technology (IST) and Shanghai University. Jang.com.pk reports it. The mission represents a significant step forward for international cooperation in space, with Italy and Pakistan playing key roles.

