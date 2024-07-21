Pakistan: Clash between institutions and risk of constitutional crisis

21 July 2024_ Pakistan finds itself in a situation of growing tension between its main institutions, with the risk of an imminent constitutional crisis. PML-N leader and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has harshly criticized the Supreme Court for its support for Imran Khan and his party, the PTI. Nawaz expressed concern about judicial decisions that could lead to the annulment of the February elections and new elections. The situation is further complicated by the reluctance of the government and institutions to implement the Supreme Court rulings. Dawn.com reports that political stability is crucial to the country's economic well-being. The hope is that the warring parties can find a compromise to avoid a total collapse.