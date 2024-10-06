Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: Clashes between police and PTI workers continue to disrupt daily life

06 October 2024_ Clashes between police and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued throughout the day, causing disruption for the...

Pakistan: Clashes between police and PTI workers continue to disrupt daily life
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
06 October 2024_ Clashes between police and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued throughout the day, causing disruption for the second day in a row. Deputy Prime Minister Dar said the protests were aimed at creating chaos and undermining Pakistan's diplomatic efforts. Lawyer Gohar accused the authorities of opening fire on the workers, while the government denied the claims. The situation continues to raise concerns about the stability of the country, Pakistan Today reported. Tensions between the PTI, a political party founded by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the current government have increased, highlighting the ongoing political challenges in contemporary Pakistan.

Clashes between police Pakistan Today reported workers of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf day
