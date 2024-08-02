Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Pakistan: Class struggle intensified between workers and government

02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
02 August 2024_ Workers in Pakistan face severe economic hardship, with electricity bills exceeding their monthly earnings, exacerbated by a long period of blackouts. The situation is the result of binding agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) imposed by the World Bank and the IMF, while the ruling class avoids paying taxes. Furthermore, the government faces a public debt of $70 billion over the next three years as class warfare against workers intensifies. Rural areas and ethnic peripheries face further pressure, with the criminalization of border trade and the devastation of agricultural land. The news is reported by dawn.com. Growing dissatisfaction among workers could lead to new forms of resistance and social mobilization.

