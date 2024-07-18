Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
Pakistan: Climate crisis threatens cotton production

Pakistan: Climate crisis threatens cotton production
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
17 July 2024_ Pakistan is facing growing social, economic and political instability, which has worsened in recent years. Unemployment, malnutrition, socio-political instability and inflation have diverted attention from climate change. Bloomberg reports that Pakistan, the world's fifth-largest cotton producer, is seeing its crops wither due to extremely high temperatures. Losing crops in an already struggling economy could have catastrophic consequences. Dawn.com reports it. To address this crisis, Pakistan needs political commitment to develop sustainable infrastructure and advanced AI-based water conservation and flood prediction technologies.

