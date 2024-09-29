Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: COAS assures measures to improve operational environment in Karachi

September 28, 2024_ Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has promised the business community in Karachi measures to improve the operating...

Pakistan: COAS assures measures to improve operational environment in Karachi
29 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has promised the business community in Karachi measures to improve the operating environment, including reducing industrial electricity tariffs and repairing damaged roads. During a visit to Karachi, Munir highlighted the progress in Pakistan's economy and highlighted efforts to stabilize the exchange rate and fight inflation. He also praised the contribution of the business sector to the country's economic growth, attributing the economic recovery to the assistance of friendly nations such as China, Saudi Arabia and UAE. This was reported by Pakistan Today. The General also inaugurated an IT park in Karachi, highlighting the importance of technology in Pakistan's economic development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
business community Karachi operating environment business
Vedi anche
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza