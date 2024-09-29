Pakistan: COAS assures measures to improve operational environment in Karachi

September 28, 2024_ Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has promised the business community in Karachi measures to improve the operating environment, including reducing industrial electricity tariffs and repairing damaged roads. During a visit to Karachi, Munir highlighted the progress in Pakistan's economy and highlighted efforts to stabilize the exchange rate and fight inflation. He also praised the contribution of the business sector to the country's economic growth, attributing the economic recovery to the assistance of friendly nations such as China, Saudi Arabia and UAE. This was reported by Pakistan Today. The General also inaugurated an IT park in Karachi, highlighting the importance of technology in Pakistan's economic development.