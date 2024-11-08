Pakistan: Collaboration with Italy for glacier research

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 07, 2024_ Pakistan's Prime Minister's Climate Change Coordinator Romina Khurshid Alam has announced a major initiative for environmental protection and glacier research in Pakistan, with the support of Italy. During a press conference, she praised the contribution of the Italian government, especially in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, for the creation of a new glacier inventory that revealed the existence of 13,032 glaciers in the country. This project, carried out in collaboration with EvK2CNR and UNDP, highlights the importance of international cooperation in the fight against climate change. The source of this news is urdupoint.com. The conference was attended by the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Marilena Armellini, who reiterated Italy's commitment to supporting sustainable development projects in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
