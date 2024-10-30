Pakistan: Collaboration with Italy for the promotion of agriculture in Balochistan

October 29, 2024_ Director General of Agriculture (Research) of Balochistan Abdul Rauf Khan Kakar has announced an initiative to restore the famous Baghbana Garden and Research Center, a key location for local agricultural development. The project involves providing free olive trees to farmers, through collaboration with Italy and other countries, to boost olive and cotton cultivation in the Khuzdar region. Kakar stressed the importance of investing in agricultural research to improve the quality of production and attract investment in the textile sector. This was reported by urdupoint.com. This initiative is a significant step towards modernizing Pakistani agriculture, with Italy playing a crucial role in supporting local farmers.