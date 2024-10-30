Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Collaboration with Italy for the promotion of agriculture in Balochistan

October 29, 2024_ Director General of Agriculture (Research) of Balochistan Abdul Rauf Khan Kakar has announced an initiative to restore the famous...

Pakistan: Collaboration with Italy for the promotion of agriculture in Balochistan
30 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ Director General of Agriculture (Research) of Balochistan Abdul Rauf Khan Kakar has announced an initiative to restore the famous Baghbana Garden and Research Center, a key location for local agricultural development. The project involves providing free olive trees to farmers, through collaboration with Italy and other countries, to boost olive and cotton cultivation in the Khuzdar region. Kakar stressed the importance of investing in agricultural research to improve the quality of production and attract investment in the textile sector. This was reported by urdupoint.com. This initiative is a significant step towards modernizing Pakistani agriculture, with Italy playing a crucial role in supporting local farmers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
through collaboration with Italy attract investment Italia crucial role
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza