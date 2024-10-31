Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Collaboration with Italy for the promotion of olive oil in Khuzdar

Pakistan: Collaboration with Italy for the promotion of olive oil in Khuzdar
October 30, 2024_ Director General of Agricultural Research, Balochistan, Abdul Rauf Khan Kakar, has announced an initiative to promote olive oil cultivation in Khuzdar region, in collaboration with Italy and other countries. Local farmers interested in planting olive trees will be provided with saplings free of cost, thus boosting agricultural development in the area. Kakar highlighted the importance of the Bagbana Agricultural Research Center in reviving traditional farming practices and increasing the production of cotton, a high-quality product in Pakistan. This was reported by urdupoint.com. This initiative represents a significant opportunity to improve the local economy and create jobs, taking advantage of the favorable climatic conditions of the region.

