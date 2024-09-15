Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Commitment to Democracy and Human Rights on International Democracy Day

15 September 2024_ Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr. Arif Alvi reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to democracy, rule of law and...

15 settembre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
15 September 2024_ Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr. Arif Alvi reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to democracy, rule of law and human rights on the occasion of International Democracy Day. In a message, the Prime Minister stressed that democracy is a core value of Pakistani society. He also highlighted the importance of a democratic process in creating an inclusive, just and equitable world. Pakistan's leadership is committed to strengthening the foundations of democracy for future generations. This news is reported by Pakistan Today. Pakistan, an Islamic republic in South Asia, has a complex history of political transitions and democratic challenges.

