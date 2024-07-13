Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Concerns about World Bank funds destined for Karachi

July 13, 2024_ The Pakistani government is borrowing large sums from the World Bank for development projects in Karachi, but clear details on how...

Pakistan: Concerns about World Bank funds destined for Karachi
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 13, 2024_ The Pakistani government is borrowing large sums from the World Bank for development projects in Karachi, but clear details on how these funds will be spent are lacking. Lawyer Saifuddin raised specific concerns regarding the $1.5 billion earmarked for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), calling for transparency on the usage plans. During a meeting, participants agreed on the need to expand the operational mechanisms of KWSC and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) at the union board level to improve performance. Alam of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) confirmed that the discussion aimed to improve coordination between parliamentary parties for the benefit of the citizens of Karachi. Dawn.com reports it. Alam assured that he will raise the issue with the mayor and other relevant authorities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Concerns about World Bank reports it Karachi Banca Mondiale
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza