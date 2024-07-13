Pakistan: Concerns about World Bank funds destined for Karachi

July 13, 2024_ The Pakistani government is borrowing large sums from the World Bank for development projects in Karachi, but clear details on how these funds will be spent are lacking. Lawyer Saifuddin raised specific concerns regarding the $1.5 billion earmarked for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), calling for transparency on the usage plans. During a meeting, participants agreed on the need to expand the operational mechanisms of KWSC and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) at the union board level to improve performance. Alam of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) confirmed that the discussion aimed to improve coordination between parliamentary parties for the benefit of the citizens of Karachi. Dawn.com reports it. Alam assured that he will raise the issue with the mayor and other relevant authorities.