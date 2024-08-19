Pakistan: Concerns Over Black Market of Radioactive Materials in India

August 18, 2024_ Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has expressed grave concern over the repeated incidents of theft and illicit sale of nuclear and radioactive materials in India. Recently, three individuals were arrested in Bihar for illegally possessing 50 grams of radioactive californium, a material worth 8.5 billion Indian rupees. This is not an isolated case, as at least three seizures of stolen radioactive materials have occurred in 2021, suggesting the existence of a dangerous black market. The source of this information is brecorder.com. The situation raises global concerns about nuclear security, especially in an already tense geopolitical environment.