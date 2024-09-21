September 20, 2024_ Concerns about the quality of drugs produced in Pakistan are valid and alarming, highlighting a systemic failure in the pharmaceutical industry. Factors such as outdated manufacturing practices, poor regulatory oversight, and lack of rigorous quality control contribute to this critical situation. Additionally, the industry is hampered by insufficient investment in research and development, rendering it unable to innovate. Comprehensive policy reform is needed to improve drug quality and ensure public health, as reported by pakobserver.net. Without decisive action, Pakistan risks remaining dependent on outdated formulas and technologies, further compromising the quality of pharmaceutical production.