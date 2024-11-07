Pakistan: Congratulations to Trump on his victory in US presidential elections

November 6, 2024_ Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election, where he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris. Sharif expressed his intention to work closely with the new administration to strengthen ties between Pakistan and the United States. Omar Ayub, an opposition leader and member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, hoped that the Trump team would improve relations between the people of the two countries. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, also congratulated Trump, hoping that the new administration would focus on global peace. This news was reported by geo.tv. Trump's victory is significant for Pakistan, as former Prime Minister Imran Khan had built good relations with the Trump administration during his tenure.