Pakistan: Constitutional amendment proposals raise concerns over judicial independence

September 19, 2024_ A new draft of constitutional amendments has raised concerns about the independence of the judiciary in Pakistan. The debate intensified after the law minister presented a document, called a ‘kacha draft’, that surprised many with its controversial content. The proposed changes are seen as an attempt to increase executive control over the judiciary, undermining the separation of powers. Legal experts and members of civil society warn that such amendments could make the Supreme Court ineffective and subordinate to the executive. The news was reported by thenews.com.pk. It is crucial that the public and politicians come together to ensure that the reforms are transparent and uphold democratic principles.