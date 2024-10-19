Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: Consultations on constitutional amendment underway but government is not listening to opposition

October 18, 2024_ Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has confirmed that consultations on the proposed 26th Amendment to...

19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 18, 2024_ Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has confirmed that consultations on the proposed 26th Amendment to the constitution are continuing, but stressed that the government is not taking the opposition’s conciliatory approach seriously. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Fazl warned that if the government presents the same rejected bill, his side will reject it again. He also stressed the need for a unanimous amendment, calling on the government to involve all opposition parties and other stakeholders in the process. The source of this story is thenews.com.pk. Discussions continue as the government prepares to take crucial decisions regarding elections and assembly representation.

