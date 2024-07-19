Pakistan: Controversy over the assignment of ad hoc judges to the Supreme Court

July 18, 2024_ Retired judge Mushir Alam has rejected an offer to serve as an ad hoc judge for a three-year term. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, will meet on Friday to discuss the appointment of four retired judges of the Supreme Court. The government claims the need for more judges to clear the backlog of cases, while the main opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has described the move as 'dishonest'. Retired judge Baqar said the appointment of ad hoc judges was in accordance with the law and rejected the criticism as unfounded. Pakistan Today reports it. PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub has expressed concerns over the appointment of 'like-minded' judges and requested that they not be involved in cases involving the PTI.