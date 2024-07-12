Pakistan: Cooperation agreements with Azerbaijan for investments of 2 billion dollars

July 12, 2024_ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that Pakistan and Azerbaijan intend to invest $2 billion in various sectors of common interest. During a joint press conference in Islamabad, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said teams from the two countries would discuss the investment further. The two leaders signed 15 agreements and memorandums of understanding for cooperation in various fields, including trade, energy and defense. Aliyev received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Pakistan for a two-day official visit. Pakistan Today reports it. The two countries also discussed increasing the volume of bilateral trade and collaborating on infrastructure and industrial projects.