Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
Pakistan: Corruption and drug trafficking hinder control policies

27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
June 26, 2024_ Despite efforts to create a drug awareness and treatment policy, Pakistan continues to struggle with corruption and drug trafficking. The Ministry of Narcotics Control is working on the creation of a National Coordination Center to improve cooperation between law enforcement agencies. However, corruption among public officials facilitates the movement of contraband and interferes with arrests and trials. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan's main anti-corruption agency, has recovered more than $4.8 billion since 1999, but consequences for perpetrators are often mild. Brecorder.com reports it. The lack of effective laws for the seizure of illicit assets and police connivance with drug traffickers remain critical problems.

