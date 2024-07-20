Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
Pakistan: Council of Common Interests meeting convened to discuss energy sector
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 20, 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Monday, with an aim to discuss key issues related to the energy sector. The meeting will focus on the implementation of the National Electricity Policy, resolution of circular debt and improvement of electricity distribution systems. The Prime Minister invited all stakeholders, including heads of provincial governments, to participate and provide their input on the proposed measures. The CCI meeting is expected to lead to significant decisions to address the challenges of the energy sector and ensure a stable and reliable supply of electricity to consumers across the country. Pakistan Today reports it. The meeting aims to resolve critical issues and improve the efficiency of the energy sector in Pakistan.

