Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
Pakistan: Country reiterates support for Kashmiri rights on Kashmir Black Day

October 27, 2024_ On the occasion of "Kashmir Black Day", President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's support...

Pakistan: Country reiterates support for Kashmiri rights on Kashmir Black Day
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 27, 2024_ On the occasion of "Kashmir Black Day", President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the rights of Kashmiris, promising to stand by them until their right to self-determination is recognized. Zardari urged the international community to put pressure on India to stop human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Sharif highlighted the sufferings of Kashmiris over the past seventy-seven years and denounced India's oppressive actions since 2019. Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to politically and morally support Kashmiris. The news is reported by radio.gov.pk. Kashmir is a disputed region between India and Pakistan, with a long history of conflict and tensions related to the rights of its inhabitants.

