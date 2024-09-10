Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Pakistan: Court halts corruption case against Imran Khan and his wife

Pakistan: Court halts corruption case against Imran Khan and his wife
10 settembre 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
09 September 2024_ An accountability court has barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from prosecuting a corruption case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Khan, ordering the case to be transferred to another court. The case, known as the new Toshakhana reference, involves a set of jewellery worth over 380,000 euros. Pakistan’s Supreme Court recently reinstated amendments to anti-corruption laws, limiting the NAB’s jurisdiction to corruption cases exceeding 500 million rupees. The news was reported by Pakistan Today, noting that the new amendments could also affect other ongoing corruption cases against Khan, who is considered one of Pakistan’s most popular politicians.

