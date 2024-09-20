Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: CPEC Phase 2 Promises Economic Development, Energy Cooperation

September 20, 2024_ Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will help...

Pakistan: CPEC Phase 2 Promises Economic Development, Energy Cooperation
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 20, 2024_ Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will help transform Pakistan's economy by addressing issues of energy cooperation and infrastructure development. Speaking at an event hosted by the Chinese Embassy to mark China's 75th anniversary, Sharif highlighted the importance of the project in strengthening ties between the two countries. He also thanked the Chinese leadership for supporting Pakistan's economic development, highlighting the opportunities that CPEC can create for the citizens of both countries. This was reported by Pakistan Today. CPEC is a strategic initiative that aims to improve infrastructure and trade connectivity between China and Pakistan, two nations that share a strong political and economic bond.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
opportunities that CPEC will help China Pakistan Economic Corridor help in linea
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza