Pakistan: CPEC Phase 2 Promises Economic Development, Energy Cooperation

September 20, 2024_ Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will help transform Pakistan's economy by addressing issues of energy cooperation and infrastructure development. Speaking at an event hosted by the Chinese Embassy to mark China's 75th anniversary, Sharif highlighted the importance of the project in strengthening ties between the two countries. He also thanked the Chinese leadership for supporting Pakistan's economic development, highlighting the opportunities that CPEC can create for the citizens of both countries. This was reported by Pakistan Today. CPEC is a strategic initiative that aims to improve infrastructure and trade connectivity between China and Pakistan, two nations that share a strong political and economic bond.