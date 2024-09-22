September 22, 2024_ The political and economic situation in Pakistan is characterized by a deep crisis of legitimacy, with hybrid regimes and rigged elections failing to hide the instability. Tensions between the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) highlight a collapse of the structures that supported the government. Furthermore, the lack of an alternative vision from political leaders is exacerbating social and economic stagnation. The source of this information is dawn.com. The current crisis is seen as the culmination of long-term historical trends, with the risk of further destabilization of the country.