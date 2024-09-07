Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Criticism of government's fiscal management and subsidy policies

06 September 2024_ In Pakistan, the government's fiscal policies are under fire for their ineffectiveness in combating the growing poverty, which has...

Pakistan: Criticism of government's fiscal management and subsidy policies
07 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 September 2024_ In Pakistan, the government's fiscal policies are under fire for their ineffectiveness in combating the growing poverty, which has reached 41% of the population. Critics focus on subsidies such as free laptops for students and benefits for low-energy households, which do not seem to address the real needs of the population. Furthermore, the importance of promoting healthy foods, such as honey, is highlighted to improve public health, despite fiscal constraints. The source of this information is brecorder.com. The discussion highlights the need for more incisive reforms to ensure adequate support for vulnerable citizens in a difficult economic context.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
such as honey In Pakistan discussion highlights Pakistan
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza