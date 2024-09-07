06 September 2024_ In Pakistan, the government's fiscal policies are under fire for their ineffectiveness in combating the growing poverty, which has reached 41% of the population. Critics focus on subsidies such as free laptops for students and benefits for low-energy households, which do not seem to address the real needs of the population. Furthermore, the importance of promoting healthy foods, such as honey, is highlighted to improve public health, despite fiscal constraints. The source of this information is brecorder.com. The discussion highlights the need for more incisive reforms to ensure adequate support for vulnerable citizens in a difficult economic context.