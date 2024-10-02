Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: Criticisms over management of reconstruction funds in Balochistan

01 October 2024_ Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed concern over the handling of a $400 million World Bank...

02 ottobre 2024
01 October 2024_ Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed concern over the handling of a $400 million World Bank loan, complaining that the federal government is distributing it in rupees instead of dollars. He pointed out that no house damaged by the 2022 floods in Balochistan has been rebuilt and warned that the country will face more natural disasters in the future. Bhutto-Zardari urged the federal and provincial governments to take immediate measures to help those affected, highlighting the need for judicial reforms and a Constitutional Court. This was reported by dawn.com. The PPP, founded by his father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, is a major political party in Pakistan, known for its commitment to social justice and democratic reforms.

