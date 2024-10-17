Pakistan: Cultural collaboration between Sindh and Italy for teaching Italian language

October 16, 2024_ Sindh Provincial Minister Murad Ali Shah met with Italian Ambassador Marialuisa Armellini to discuss future collaboration between NED University Karachi and an Italian university. During the meeting, it was agreed to start Italian language courses in Sindh and to sign a memorandum of understanding between the two institutions. The possibility of involving Italian companies in investment projects in the region, such as the construction of a water treatment plant in Karachi, was also discussed. The meeting was also attended by Consul General of Italy in Karachi Danilo Giordani and highlighted the importance of cultural and trade ties between Pakistan and Italy, urdupoint.com reported. This initiative is a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations and promoting Italian culture in Pakistan.