Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Cyclonic Storm Alert in North Arabian Sea

August 30, 2024_ Karachi city is on high alert for a potential cyclonic storm forming in the North Arabian Sea, while the metropolis is already...

Pakistan: Cyclonic Storm Alert in North Arabian Sea
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ Karachi city is on high alert for a potential cyclonic storm forming in the North Arabian Sea, while the metropolis is already dealing with heavy monsoon rains. The local government has received criticism for its handling of emergencies, with Mayor Murtaza Wahab coming under fire for his performance. Sindh provincial Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered all departments to prepare for any emergency situation. Local authorities have been instructed to monitor the situation and ensure that contingency plans are implemented, dawn.com reported. Karachi, one of Pakistan’s largest cities, is often hit by floods during the monsoon season, highlighting the city’s infrastructure challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
North Arabian Sea Karachi Mare Arabico centro
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza