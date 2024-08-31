Pakistan: Cyclonic Storm Alert in North Arabian Sea

August 30, 2024_ Karachi city is on high alert for a potential cyclonic storm forming in the North Arabian Sea, while the metropolis is already dealing with heavy monsoon rains. The local government has received criticism for its handling of emergencies, with Mayor Murtaza Wahab coming under fire for his performance. Sindh provincial Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered all departments to prepare for any emergency situation. Local authorities have been instructed to monitor the situation and ensure that contingency plans are implemented, dawn.com reported. Karachi, one of Pakistan’s largest cities, is often hit by floods during the monsoon season, highlighting the city’s infrastructure challenges.