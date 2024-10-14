Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Dar's allegations against PTI ahead of SCO summit

October 14, 2024_ Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of trying to...

Pakistan: Dar's allegations against PTI ahead of SCO summit
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 14, 2024_ Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of trying to politically disrupt the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Speaking at a press conference, Dar said that Pakistan is ready to welcome leaders and delegates of SCO member and observer countries. His remarks highlight internal political tensions ahead of a major international event, Pakistan Today reported. The SCO is an intergovernmental organisation that promotes political, economic and cultural cooperation among its members, including China, Russia and several Central Asian countries.

