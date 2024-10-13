Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
Pakistan: Deadline for appointment of new Chief Justice set for October 24

October 13, 2024_ Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has announced October 24 as the deadline for the notification of the new Chief Justice...

13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
October 13, 2024_ Law and Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has announced October 24 as the deadline for the notification of the new Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Tarar explained that the practice is to issue the notification a day or two before the official appointment. He also mentioned the formation of a committee of legal experts within the sub-committee of the parliamentary body, highlighting the importance of political involvement. Discussions on possible constitutional amendments are ongoing and may continue after October 25. This was reported by Pakistan Today. The Chief Justice is the highest judge of the Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in Pakistan, and his appointment is a landmark event for the country's legal system.

