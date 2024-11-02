Cerca nel sito
 
Pakistan: Deadly Blast Near Girls' School in Mastung
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 2, 2024_ A bomb attack near a girls' school in Mastung, Balochistan, has killed nine people, including six students, a police officer and two bystanders. The blast, caused by a device placed on a motorcycle, injured thirty others, many of them in critical condition. Local authorities and security forces responded quickly, transporting the injured to the Quetta Civil Hospital. The Balochistan government condemned the attack and declared a state of emergency in hospitals. The source of this news is Pakistan Today. The incident has prompted a strong reaction from the Balochistan National Party, which expressed its condolences and called for justice for the victims.

