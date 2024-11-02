Pakistan: Deadly Blast Near Girls' School in Mastung

November 2, 2024_ A bomb attack near a girls' school in Mastung, Balochistan, has killed nine people, including six students, a police officer and two bystanders. The blast, caused by a device placed on a motorcycle, injured thirty others, many of them in critical condition. Local authorities and security forces responded quickly, transporting the injured to the Quetta Civil Hospital. The Balochistan government condemned the attack and declared a state of emergency in hospitals. The source of this news is Pakistan Today. The incident has prompted a strong reaction from the Balochistan National Party, which expressed its condolences and called for justice for the victims.