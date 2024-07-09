Pakistan: Decline in exports to Italy and Europe

July 9, 2024_ Pakistan's exports to the European Union declined to $7.737 billion in the first 11 months of fiscal 2024, compared to $8.024 billion in the same period last year. The reduction is attributed to lower demand for Pakistani products in Western, Southern and Northern Europe. In particular, exports to Italy fell by 1.90%, going from 1.052 billion dollars to 1.032 billion dollars. However, exports to the UK saw a slight increase of 2.93% to $1.861 billion. dawnnews.tv reports it. The decrease in exports to Italy and other European countries highlights the economic challenges Pakistan is facing in the international market.