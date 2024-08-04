Pakistan: Delegation of European entrepreneurs meets the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

03 August 2024_ A delegation of entrepreneurs from France, Italy and the United Kingdom met the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, at the Peshawar Governorate. The group, led by Pakistan Business Forum France president Sardar Zahoor Iqbal, expressed its desire to contribute to the economic development of the region. During the meeting, the creation of agreements for the exchange of experts and the training of young Pakistanis in technical and professional sectors was proposed, with particular attention to opportunities in Italy and Europe. The news was reported by urdupoint.com. The governor assured his administration's full support to attract investments and enhance the province's natural resources.