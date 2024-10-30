Pakistan: Deputy Prime Minister and Italian Ambassador meet to strengthen bilateral ties

October 29, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar met with Ambassador of Italy Mariolina Armini to discuss the importance of relations between the two countries. During the meeting, issues of common interest such as trade, investment, migration, education and cultural exchanges were addressed. In addition, regional and global issues were also discussed, highlighting the cooperation between Pakistan and Italy. This news was reported by urdupoint.com. This meeting underscores Pakistan's commitment to strengthening ties with Italy, a country known for its culture and artistic heritage.